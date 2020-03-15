Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 119,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,758 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Bank of America by 7.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 67,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 13,019 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 6,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.16. The company had a trading volume of 128,214,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,186,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $178.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

