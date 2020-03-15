BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BayCom Corp provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals. The company offers deposit products, loans, online banking, cash management and banking services. BayCom Corp, formerly known as Bay Commercial Bank, is based in Walnut Creek, California. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BCML. BidaskClub raised BayCom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

BCML stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,338. The company has a market cap of $203.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.43. BayCom has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average is $22.04.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BayCom will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in BayCom by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 670,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,236,000 after buying an additional 404,313 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 239,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 80,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 21,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

