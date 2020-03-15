BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on BioDelivery Sciences International from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.42.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSI traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,132,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,946. BioDelivery Sciences International has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.61 million, a PE ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a positive return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 13.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $48,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 556,754 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,199.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Healthcare Master Fun Broadfin sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $6,490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,136,395 shares of company stock valued at $13,597,815 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSI. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,670 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 10.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 294,230 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 20.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 259,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,150 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

