BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on BTAI. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.40.
BTAI traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.91. 885,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,604. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.18.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 315,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 20,671 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,478,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.
