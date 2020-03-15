BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BTAI. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.40.

BTAI traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.91. 885,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,604. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.18.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.18. On average, equities analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 315,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 20,671 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,478,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

