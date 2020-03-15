Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,681 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.35.

Boeing stock traded up $15.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.20. The stock had a trading volume of 21,124,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,200,651. The company has a 50-day moving average of $306.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.42. The company has a market cap of $87.20 billion, a PE ratio of -141.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.34. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $154.81 and a fifty-two week high of $398.66.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently -236.89%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.