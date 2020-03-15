Bolivarcoin (BOLI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $76,326.30

Bolivarcoin (CURRENCY:BOLI) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Bolivarcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. During the last week, Bolivarcoin has traded 32.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bolivarcoin has a market cap of $76,326.30 and approximately $21.00 worth of Bolivarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000139 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bolivarcoin

Bolivarcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2015. Bolivarcoin’s total supply is 14,327,379 coins. Bolivarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Bolivarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bolivarcoin’s official website is bolicoin.com

Bolivarcoin Coin Trading

Bolivarcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bolivarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bolivarcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bolivarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

