Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Receives Buy Rating from Mizuho

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Mizuho in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $315.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.91.

Shares of AVGO traded up $15.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $234.22. 8,471,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,134,633. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $216.32 and a 1-year high of $331.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $298.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.45.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 51.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 19.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total transaction of $6,396,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 367,292 shares of company stock worth $112,851,413 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 7,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

