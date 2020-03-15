Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $315.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Broadcom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $385.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $318.91.

AVGO stock traded up $15.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $234.22. The company had a trading volume of 8,471,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,633. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $298.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.45. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $216.32 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 51.99%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 19.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.86, for a total transaction of $18,303,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 367,292 shares of company stock worth $112,851,413 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $1,414,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 34,163 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

