Brokerages Anticipate Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) to Post $1.33 EPS

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) will announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the highest is $1.40. Wintrust Financial posted earnings per share of $1.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $6.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.76 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 19.85%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share.

WTFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.90.

In related news, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.23 per share, with a total value of $29,718.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,123.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 2,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $187,492.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 447.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WTFC traded up $4.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.67. 940,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,082. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $33.78 and a 1-year high of $78.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.57%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

