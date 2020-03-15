Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NLTX. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NLTX stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.79. 505,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,374. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.95. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.35 and a quick ratio of 26.35.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.15. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 3,017,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,347,352.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman acquired 119,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $999,994.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. 39.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

