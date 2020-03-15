Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.13.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush cut shares of Century Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of Century Communities stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $23.98. The company had a trading volume of 615,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.82. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.63 and a 200-day moving average of $30.25.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $775.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.00 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Century Communities will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 296,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 133,181 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 26,813 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth $553,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

