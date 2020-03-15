Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.13.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush cut shares of Century Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.
Shares of Century Communities stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $23.98. The company had a trading volume of 615,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.82. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.63 and a 200-day moving average of $30.25.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 296,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 133,181 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 26,813 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth $553,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.
