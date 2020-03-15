Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) Short Interest Update

Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the February 13th total of 2,510,000 shares. Currently, 10.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 262,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,179,000 after buying an additional 601,511 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,923,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,323,000 after purchasing an additional 252,218 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 747,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,481,000 after purchasing an additional 56,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 342,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,069,000 after purchasing an additional 15,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 341,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,033,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. National Securities initiated coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.55.

CHEF stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.48. 406,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,212. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.61 and its 200 day moving average is $36.49. Chefs’ Warehouse has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $42.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $514.15 million, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $426.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

