Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc (NYSE:EMO) Shares Sold by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc (NYSE:EMO) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 50,223 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc makes up approximately 2.4% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc during the 4th quarter worth $128,000.

Shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.41. The stock had a trading volume of 986,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,108. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.06. Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 38.17%.

Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

