CSFB Reiterates Outperform Rating for Relx (NYSE:RELX)

Relx (NYSE:RELX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at CSFB in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RELX. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:RELX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,459,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,992. Relx has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average is $24.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RELX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Relx by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in Relx by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 98,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 16,888 shares during the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

