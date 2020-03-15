CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG grew its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,387 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $5.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.64. The stock had a trading volume of 15,466,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,858,482. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $71.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

