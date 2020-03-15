CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $16,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health stock traded up $5.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,466,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,858,482. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.87 and its 200 day moving average is $68.69. The company has a market cap of $71.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CVS Health from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.