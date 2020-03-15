CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Stake Cut by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 77.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $5.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.64. 15,466,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,858,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $71.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.69. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra upped their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

