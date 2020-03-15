CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oppenheimer

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) was upgraded by research analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 151.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CBAY. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.48.

NASDAQ CBAY traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $1.59. 2,244,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,024. The company has a current ratio of 13.12, a quick ratio of 13.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.37.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

