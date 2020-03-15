Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.07.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.54. 966,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,106. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $71.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 15.20 and a current ratio of 9.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.06.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.18). Sell-side analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -5.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher John Morl sold 16,137 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $944,821.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,821.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 31,422 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $1,800,794.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,362,955.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,590 shares of company stock worth $7,345,941. 7.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCPH. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,780,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,264,000 after buying an additional 2,557,522 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,372,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,662 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 496.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,677,000 after purchasing an additional 758,042 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,608,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,434,000 after purchasing an additional 281,008 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

