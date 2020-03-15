Deutsche Bank Cuts United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target to $7.00

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of United Natural Foods to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.21.

NYSE:UNFI traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.72. 2,166,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,778. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $14.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average of $8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of $290.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.91, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.07.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,626,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 11,659 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,314,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

