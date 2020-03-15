Deutsche Bank Lowers Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) to Hold

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $33.00. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Tapestry in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of Tapestry stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.23. The company had a trading volume of 9,501,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,001,763. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $36.06.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 21.24%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,239,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 280.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

