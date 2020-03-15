Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $6,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DISCK. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C during the fourth quarter worth about $67,472,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,009,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,240,000 after buying an additional 1,434,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,566,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,591,000 after buying an additional 500,861 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,756,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,182,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,050,000 after buying an additional 397,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery Inc Series C alerts:

Shares of DISCK stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,141,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,898,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Discovery Inc Series C has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $31.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.56.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter.

DISCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Inc Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Inc Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.