Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.72 million. Domo had a negative return on equity of 1,396.92% and a negative net margin of 72.47%. Domo’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share.

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $12.71 on Friday. Domo has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $47.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.32.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Domo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Domo from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Domo from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Domo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

