Edward J. Goldthorpe Acquires 6,650 Shares of Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:PTMN) Stock

Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:PTMN) CEO Edward J. Goldthorpe bought 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $11,305.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,995.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:PTMN opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20. The company has a market cap of $68.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Portman Ridge Finance Corp has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $3.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.22%. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 300.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PTMN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTMN. Southside Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the fourth quarter worth $386,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the fourth quarter worth $314,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and non-diversified closed-end investment company that invests in middle market companies generating consistent cash flows located in North America. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors such as aerospace and defense, automotive, beverage, food and tobacco, broadcasting and entertainment, buildings and real estate, personal and cargo transport, chemicals, plastics and rubber, containers, packaging and glass, diversified or conglomerate service, ecological, electronics, finance, and healthcare.

