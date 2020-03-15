El Paso Electric Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:EE)

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.385 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

El Paso Electric has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. El Paso Electric has a payout ratio of 60.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of El Paso Electric stock opened at $67.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. El Paso Electric has a 12-month low of $57.07 and a 12-month high of $69.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.53.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $190.10 million for the quarter. El Paso Electric had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 7.73%.

El Paso Electric Company Profile

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

