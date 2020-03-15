Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,586,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256,513 shares during the quarter. Eldorado Gold makes up 0.6% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 11.87% of Eldorado Gold worth $157,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 974,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 654,107 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 81,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 17,798 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 9,316.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 53.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on EGO. TD Securities upped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. CIBC downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.14.

Shares of EGO stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.75. 4,759,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,029,897. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.96. Eldorado Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $191.90 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 13.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Corp will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

