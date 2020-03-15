Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ERF. SunTrust Banks cut Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of ERF stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $2.00. 3,508,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,084,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $9.73. The stock has a market cap of $366.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average of $6.19.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $247.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Enerplus will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 343.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.