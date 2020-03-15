Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Receives “Hold” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their hold rating on shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Raymond James currently has a $4.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enerplus from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enerplus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Enerplus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.13.

Enerplus stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,508,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,482. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $366.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.19.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $247.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.00 million. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enerplus will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERF. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Enerplus by 343.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the third quarter valued at $120,000. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

