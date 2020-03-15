Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at CSFB from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price target suggests a potential upside of 418.52% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Entasis Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.10.

Get Entasis Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ ETTX traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 13,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a current ratio of 6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.08. Entasis Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $9.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.46.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.41). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entasis Therapeutics will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 879,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 487,028 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 141,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.