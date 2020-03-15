Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub cut shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

EPZM has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Epizyme from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Epizyme from $18.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays started coverage on Epizyme in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Epizyme from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Epizyme currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.86.

Shares of EPZM stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $16.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,360,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.61 and a quick ratio of 11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.40. Epizyme has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $27.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.38.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 715.53% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Epizyme will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Epizyme news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $73,909.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,977.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 6,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $124,152.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,127.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,545 shares of company stock worth $319,322. 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Epizyme by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,169,000 after acquiring an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Epizyme by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,646,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,108,000 after acquiring an additional 470,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Epizyme by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,165,000 after acquiring an additional 65,639 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme during the 4th quarter worth about $21,786,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Epizyme by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 651,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 372,321 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

