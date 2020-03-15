Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Trading Down 4.2%

Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN) shares dropped 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30, approximately 909 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 5,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Equitable Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.81.

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending products include commercial lines of credit and term loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural operating loans, agricultural real estate loans, and one-to four-family residential real estate loans, as well as home equity loans, construction and land loans, and consumer loans.

