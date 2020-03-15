Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evolent Health, Inc. is involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets. The company provides technology-enabled services platform for providers to transition their organization in value-based payment models. Evolent Health, Inc. is based in Arlington, Virginia. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.15 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

EVH stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.48. 1,478,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,821. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 35.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $237.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evolent Health will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 149.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,609,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after acquiring an additional 964,723 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 677,205 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 1,829.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 463,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 439,149 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,999,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,093,000 after purchasing an additional 413,420 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,413,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 410,895 shares during the period.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

