EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EXAS. Citigroup initiated coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXACT Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.43.

EXAS stock traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,787,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,969. EXACT Sciences has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $123.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.42.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $295.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.39 million. On average, analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 18,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $1,541,767.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 984,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,815,562.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 1,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $84,363.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,343.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,731 shares of company stock worth $4,462,531 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $8,670,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in EXACT Sciences by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

