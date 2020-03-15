Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.25 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Farmland Partners Inc. operates as a real estate company. It owns and seeks to acquire primary row crop farmland located in agricultural markets throughout North America. The substantial majority of the farms in its portfolio include primary row crops, such as corn and soybeans. Farmland Partners Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FPI. ValuEngine cut Farmland Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of NYSE FPI traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,267. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.57. The stock has a market cap of $165.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 0.79. Farmland Partners has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $7.22.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $21.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.24 million. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 3.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 130,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 39,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 38,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

