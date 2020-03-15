Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Sprott Inc.

Sprott Inc. cut its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,959 shares during the period. Franco Nevada accounts for 0.1% of Sprott Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $8,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Franco Nevada by 7.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 484,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,179,000 after acquiring an additional 31,905 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Franco Nevada by 192.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 10,548 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Franco Nevada by 62.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Franco Nevada by 1.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franco Nevada by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FNV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Sunday, February 9th. TD Securities cut shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.64.

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded down $7.67 on Friday, reaching $87.98. 2,520,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56, a PEG ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.21. Franco Nevada Corp has a fifty-two week low of $69.16 and a fifty-two week high of $122.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.03 million. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.95%.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

