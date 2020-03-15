General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 151,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of General Mills by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,365,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of General Mills by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,332,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,964,000 after purchasing an additional 950,411 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,143,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,459,000 after purchasing an additional 802,755 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of General Mills by 532.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 917,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,143,000 after purchasing an additional 772,400 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,507,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock traded up $3.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.48. 9,692,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,563,054. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.04. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.74.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

