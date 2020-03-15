Gexan Price Tops $0.0163 (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Gexan coin can now be purchased for $0.0163 or 0.00000306 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Graviex. Gexan has a market cap of $42,627.59 and approximately $2,365.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gexan has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Storeum (STO) traded 127.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00098241 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00881551 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00035670 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00027134 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00210206 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00007675 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00103628 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

GEX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,923,741 coins and its circulating supply is 2,612,051 coins. The official message board for Gexan is medium.com/@gexanlottery . The official website for Gexan is gexan.io . Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

Gexan can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gexan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gexan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

