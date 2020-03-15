Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Holdings Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,715,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 304,836 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Gilead Sciences worth $111,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 18,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 74,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $6,367,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GILD. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.75. The company had a trading volume of 30,116,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,674,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.96. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The firm has a market cap of $86.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

In other news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $1,470,878.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,056,555.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $188,141.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,575.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,706 shares of company stock valued at $4,757,461. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

