Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
GLNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Golar LNG from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Golar LNG from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Golar LNG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golar LNG presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.75.
GLNG traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.49. 3,376,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,477. Golar LNG has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $22.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.81.
Golar LNG Company Profile
Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.
