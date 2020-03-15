Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

GLNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Golar LNG from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Golar LNG from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Golar LNG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golar LNG presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.75.

GLNG traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.49. 3,376,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,477. Golar LNG has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $22.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.81.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,468,173 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $120,418,000 after purchasing an additional 507,003 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,457,101 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,720,000 after purchasing an additional 87,955 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,120 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 14,593 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 503,054 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 104,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at $5,963,000. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

