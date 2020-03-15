Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) is Van ECK Associates Corp’s 10th Largest Position

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,073,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 956,115 shares during the period. Gold Fields makes up about 2.3% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 10.99% of Gold Fields worth $601,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GFI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 2,832.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 42.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GFI traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.07. 12,541,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,363,290. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of -0.62. Gold Fields Limited has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $7.90.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0668 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

GFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Gold Fields from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.44.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

