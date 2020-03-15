Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Great Ajax has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Great Ajax has a dividend payout ratio of 78.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Great Ajax to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.0%.

AJX opened at $11.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. Great Ajax has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $15.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.75 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 53.46%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Great Ajax will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Great Ajax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

