HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX)

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Entasis Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.10.

NASDAQ:ETTX traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $2.70. 13,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,330. The company has a quick ratio of 8.82, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.46. The firm has a market cap of $40.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.08. Entasis Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.41). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entasis Therapeutics will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETTX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 141,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 879,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 487,028 shares in the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

