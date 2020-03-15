HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

HDS has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of HD Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HD Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of HD Supply from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of HD Supply from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. HD Supply currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.20.

Get HD Supply alerts:

Shares of HD Supply stock traded up $1.65 on Thursday, hitting $31.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,237,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,509. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. HD Supply has a one year low of $29.37 and a one year high of $47.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in HD Supply by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 83,070 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HD Supply by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,989,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,369,000 after purchasing an additional 707,576 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of HD Supply by 6.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in HD Supply by 8.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in HD Supply by 219.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 13,166 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.