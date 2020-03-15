HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
HDS has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of HD Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HD Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of HD Supply from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of HD Supply from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. HD Supply currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.20.
Shares of HD Supply stock traded up $1.65 on Thursday, hitting $31.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,237,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,509. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. HD Supply has a one year low of $29.37 and a one year high of $47.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.09.
HD Supply Company Profile
HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.
