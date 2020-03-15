Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Acquired by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG increased its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Hexcel by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Hexcel by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nick L. Stanage bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $1,119,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,733,428.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HXL traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,271,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,784. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.06 and a 200 day moving average of $76.11. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $44.14 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $564.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HXL. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Hexcel to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Hexcel from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

