Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Hillenbrand has increased its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Hillenbrand has a payout ratio of 35.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hillenbrand to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $18.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.42 and its 200-day moving average is $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39. Hillenbrand has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $44.08.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.90 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP J Michael Whitted bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Also, CEO Joe Anthony Raver bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock worth $469,820. 3.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hillenbrand presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

