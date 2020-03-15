Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of Insteel Industries from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIN traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.83. 99,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,197. Insteel Industries has a 1-year low of $12.42 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.15. The firm has a market cap of $250.97 million, a P/E ratio of 138.31 and a beta of 1.64.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $97.57 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

In related news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,928 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $49,877.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,411.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Insteel Industries by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Insteel Industries by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Insteel Industries by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Insteel Industries by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in Insteel Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

