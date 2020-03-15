LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $73.20

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $73.20 and last traded at $83.62, with a volume of 219648 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.39.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CL King upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. LCI Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.64.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 44.52%.

In other LCI Industries news, Director David A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,100,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth $31,201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,708,000 after acquiring an additional 10,898 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,882,000. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LCI Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

