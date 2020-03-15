Livongo Health’s (LVGO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LVGO. ValuEngine upgraded Livongo Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Livongo Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Get Livongo Health alerts:

LVGO traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.27. 2,502,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,925. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.18. Livongo Health has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $45.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.02.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.27 million. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 32.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.73%. Livongo Health’s quarterly revenue was up 137.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Livongo Health will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Livongo Health news, insider James Pursley sold 24,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $686,798.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,360,430.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shapiro sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $760,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,880,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,005,640.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Livongo Health by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,480,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,092,000 after buying an additional 426,846 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Livongo Health by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 10,222 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Livongo Health during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Livongo Health by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 80,073 shares during the period. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Livongo Health in the fourth quarter worth about $532,000. Institutional investors own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Livongo Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livongo Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.