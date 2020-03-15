Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.28 Billion

Analysts expect Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) to report sales of $5.28 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Macy’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.30 billion and the lowest is $5.23 billion. Macy’s posted sales of $5.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year sales of $23.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.71 billion to $23.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $23.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.10 billion to $23.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Macy’s.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Macy’s had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on M. Atlantic Securities upgraded Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cfra reduced their target price on Macy’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, March 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Macy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.59.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of M. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,897,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,259,000 after buying an additional 8,193,401 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,637,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 764.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,362,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,343 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,329 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,147,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.03. 23,622,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,911,040. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.377 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Macy’s (M)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.