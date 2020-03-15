Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Cut by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG lowered its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.7% of Robecosam AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NS Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 96,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,209,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $361,071,000 after buying an additional 53,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,057,844.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,659,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 425,819 shares of company stock worth $135,948,244 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA traded up $28.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $270.01. 9,929,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,659,539. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.87. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $227.41 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $242.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (up from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.04.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

